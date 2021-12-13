FERGUSON (KMOV.com) -- A man who fired at police in Ferguson has died, police said Monday.
Ferguson Police said officers responded to a call for someone shooting a gun. Other departments responded as well, and more shots were fired.
Officers looked for the suspect and found him in the 600 block of Tiffin Ave. The man pulled out a handgun and shot at police. One of the officers shot back at the man, killing him. He died at the scene.
No officers were injured but the officers involved had extensive law enforcement experience.
- A 33-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had nine years of law enforcement experience.
- A 29-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had seven years of law enforcement experience.
- A 26-year-old North County Police Cooperative Police Officer had two years of law enforcement experience.
- A 40-year-old North County Police Cooperative Police Officer had 16 years of law enforcement experience.
The investigation is ongoing.
