MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man who was shot by police in Maryland Heights Thursday for allegedly shooting at the mother of his child the night before has been charged for assault.
The St. Louis County prosecutors has charged 31-year-old Erron Williams for one count of domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The probable cause statement said Williams is a convicted felon. He and the victim share a daughter Defendant and MB have a daughter and had engaged in a verbal argument Wednesday evening around 5:20 p.m. Williams was armed with a gun and allegedly threatened the victim, saying "We are going to shoot it out."
The statement said the argument continued outside where Williams allegedly said “You think I won’t shoot you while we are outside” before taking their daughter and putting her in a car. Williams then got into the car, and then got out so he could grab an additional gun from inside the home on Glengarry Drive. While he went back inside, the victim attempted to pull her daughter out of the car. Before she got her daughter out, Williams exited the home and fired the gun at the victim while she was in the car.
Police said they had been looking for Williams since his alleged assault Wednesday night before finally locating him at his place of work in the 2022 block of Congressional Drive Thursday morning. When police attempted to take him into custody, they said he tried to run, making it about 75 yards before he turned around and pulled a gun.
Police said the 31-year-old officer in pursuit then shot Williams once, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officer has been on the force for nine years.
“This could have turned out much worse yesterday evening with the assault on his child’s mother," St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said. "Thankfully it don't. As we try to wrap these investigations up, unfortunately these things happen.”
Officials said no officers have been hurt. The officer involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave.
“No officer wants to be involved in an officer-involved shooting," said Belmar. "And at the same time, we’re in a position where, regardless of the actions of the suspect, he has family, friends, who have a tremendous amount of regard for him. So really, in this case, nobody wins. We’re forced into a position where we have a responsibility to conduct an investigation, we have a responsibility to preserve life, and we’re going to do that."
Williams is being held on a $200,000 cash only bond and remains at a local hospital.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
