MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer-involved shooting investigating is underway in Maryland Heights.
Maryland Heights police told News 4 a St. Louis County officer shot a 31-year-old suspect in the 2022 block of Congressional Drive around noon.
Police said the suspect was involved in a domestic incident at a home on Glengarry Drive around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in which he fired a shot at the mother of his child and fled the scene before police could intervene. Police said at least one child was with the woman at the time.
Police said the investigation lead them to where the suspect works Thursday morning. When police attempted to take him into custody, he tried to run. He made it about 75 yards before he turned around and pulled a gun.
Police said the 31-year-old officer in pursuit shot him once, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officer has been on the force for nine years.
Police later confirmed the suspect is known to local police.
“This could have turned out much worse yesterday evening with the assault on his child’s mother," Belmar said. "Thankfully it don't. As we try to wrap these investigations up, unfortunately these things happen.”
Officials said no officers have been hurt. The officer involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave.
“No officer wants to be involved in an officer-involved shooting," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. "And at the same time, we’re in a position where, regardless of the actions of the suspect, he has family, friends, who have a tremendous amount of regard for him. So really, in this case, nobody wins. We’re forced into a position where we have a responsibility to conduct an investigation, we have a responsibility to preserve life, and we’re going to do that."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.