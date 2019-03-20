ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect who was shot by police after allegedly charging at officers with a metal pipe in South County has been charged.
Kevin Butenhoff, 37, of High Ridge is charged with second-degree assault on a special victim and armed criminal action.
According to police, officers were responding to a call in the area of Butler Hill Road at Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County Tuesday for a suspicious person inside a business acting erratically.
A witness who worked at the business told News 4 the suspect ran through the business and out through the back door before running into the Yorktown apartment complex across the street.
"The gentleman came running through, he seemed like he was on drugs," the worker (who asked not to be identified) said. "He [came] through our front door and I got up and I kind of started yelling at him, he rambled something and bolted through the back door."
He ran to the apartment complex and into a basement, where officers confronted him.
Police say the officers tried to de-escalate the situation when Butenhoff approached them with a metal pipe.
Authorities say the officers then tried to use two forms of non-lethal force, a taser and beanbag gun, but the man did not stop.
At that point one of the officers drew his gun and fired on the suspect, hitting Butenhoff at least once.
The officer who fired is 37 years old and has eight years of law enforcement experience.
Butenhoff is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
