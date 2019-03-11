BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Bonne Terre Monday night.
Officers received call for a domestic disturbance at the St. Joe Manor Apartments. Police said while responding, at least one of the officers shot the suspect, who then ran.
The suspect was arrested a short distance away.
Information on the suspect’s condition was not immediately known.
