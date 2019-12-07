EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in East St. Louis that occurred late Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred near the 1500 block of Baker Street around 11:30 a.m.
Police say an East St. Louis officer tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation, but the driver would not stop, leading the officer on a pursuit.
The suspect hit a railroad crossing gate and his car became disabled in the 1500 block of Baker before he got out of the car and ran, police say.
While running, police say he dropped a weapon and picked it back up. Officers say they gave commands to the driver but he did not follow them.
Police say in fear for their lives, the officers fired shots, hitting the suspect. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured.
