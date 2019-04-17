JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was shot following a struggle with a deputy in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
Before 9 a.m., an official told News 4 an officer-involved shooting took place in the 12000 block of Highway TT near Festus. The official said the place where the shooting occurred was abandoned assisted living facility.
The suspect was shot in the shoulder after a physical confrontation with a deputy, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak. The suspect’s condition is currently unknown.
Sheriff Marshak said the deputy suffered minor injuries during the struggle.
