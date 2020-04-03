ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested a man they say a homeowner shot after reportedly breaking into a home Thursday morning.
James Conley is charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault, charging documents say.
Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Woodcrest Boulevard, in St. Charles County. This is in a subdivision off Highway K near O’Fallon.
The homeowner called police after he saw a man standing inside his home near the back sliding door. He then told police he screamed at the suspect, asking who he was and why he was inside his home. According to the probable cause statement, the homeowner grabbed his gun from his couch and then Conley charged at him.
The two struggled with the gun and one shot hit Conley in the leg.
Conley ran from the home and police later located him on the side of a nearby home. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He remains in custody of the St. Charles County Police Department.
