CUBA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was shot my Cuba police officers Monday after attempting to flee arrest.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers received a call about a man reportedly passed out behind the wheel of a car in the Cuba Schools parking lot.
When police arrived, they found the man and began questioning him. During the investigation, officers reportedly found numerous capsules of heroin and fentanyl in the car, as well as a gun.
The man was arrested and was taken to the Cuba Police Department for further questioning. When he was taken outside the department building to be taken to jail, he escaped custody and began running.
After about a block, the suspect found a truck left running outside a house. An officer pulled into the driveway behind the truck and the suspect reversed, crashing into the patrol car.
Officers then fired on the truck, hitting the man.
EMS was called to the scene and the man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.