ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect accused of shooting a St. Peters officer Thursday afternoon is now in the hospital after being shot by officers.
Officials said the suspect shot the officer in the leg during a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive at 5:40 p.m. near the Walmart Neighborhood Market. The suspect then left the area and the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the injury isn't life-threatening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue alert after the shooting saying troopers are looking for a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plate 5SAY50. A blue alert is issued to help locate a suspect who has killed or seriously injured an officer. The alert was cancelled just before 7 p.m.
The suspect led several area police departments on a pursuit in neighboring counties after leaving the scene. He was shot by an officer and the pursuit ended in Lincoln County near Troy.
