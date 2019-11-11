EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in East St. Louis Sunday night.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, officers from East St. Louis were called to the Orr-Weathers Housing complex on Missouri Avenue for reports of an individual walking in the area with a gun. When officers got to the complex, they found the individual, who pulled out a gun and fired shots at the officers, police said. In response to the suspect’s gunfire, the East St. Louis police officers, who had allegedly announced their presence, reportedly fired back at the suspect, hitting him around 7:20 p.m.
After shooting the suspect, an officer began to render aid and additional medical assistance was sent to the area, police said. The suspect was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting.
No officers or bystanders were injured.
The Illinois State Police Department said the suspect’s name is not being released because the investigation is ongoing and potential charges are being sought by the East St. Louis Police Department. When the investigation is complete, the Illinois State Police Department’s report on the officer-involved shooting will reportedly be turned over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
