ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Sentonio Cox in south St. Louis.

Joseph Renick, 54, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities say Renick pointed a revolver at Cox as he was backing away from him with his hands raised. Renick is accused of shooting Cox in the head.

The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of Vermont on Sunday.

