ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man who police say killed his wife and her two children in a north St. Louis County home is dead after shooting himself before he could be taken into custody Friday morning.

According to police, Bobby McCulley III shot and killed his 34-year-old wife, a 13-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl just before midnight in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Court documents show McCulley had filed for divorce just days before the killings. After the shooting, police say he abducted his one-year-old daughter from the home.

An AMBER alert was issued for 1-year-old Zoe Page Hurst McCulley but she was found safe with family members about 4:45 a.m.

St. Louis police located McCulley's car in the 1300 block of Clinton before 9 a.m. Friday, and he shot himself as the attempted to take him into custody.

McCulley filed for divorce on Feb 28, and his address on court documents was listed in Bellefontaine Neighbors. His wife's address was listed on Lockwig Trail. On her social media accounts, she often detailed the couple's tumultuous relationship, and in more than one post indicated McCulley hit her.

In a recent post, she indicated they were no longer living together and solicited help moving his things out of her home.

McCulley was previously married, and was divorced in July of 2015. An order of protection against him was granted in September of that year, citing abuse.

Man killed ex-girlfriend, her 2 kids before fleeing St. Louis, charges say A man has been charged in the murder of a mother and her two daughters in a "gruesome" South City shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

This is the second triple murder involving a mother and her children in the St. Louis region in a month. On February 4, Kanisa Hemphill and her two daughters were killed when her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Marr, killed them in their Dutchtown Home. Marr was later arrested in Effingham, Illinois.