ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man who police say killed a mother and her two children and then fled the scene is dead after shooting himself before being taken into custody Friday morning.
Police in St. Louis County said Bobby McCulley III killed a mother and two children inside a North County home late Thursday night. A one-year-old child was abducted from the home but was later found safe.
The shooting took place just before midnight, in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Police said they located a 34-year-old woman, 13-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl fatally shot inside the home.
An AMBER alert was issued hours later for 1-year-old Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, taken from the scene by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III, police said. She was found safe with family members about 4:45 am.
St. Louis police caught up with McCulley in the 1300 block of Clinton before 9 a.m. Friday, and officers say McCulley shot himself as they tried to take him into custody.
