ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A victim was shot at with a juvenile next to her Friday in north St. Louis City, police say.
Officers found a shooting victim at the hospital who said she was shot at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Red Bud Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
Police said the 28-year-old woman was grazed in the knee after getting into an argument with a 53-year-old female. Police said a juvenile was present when the suspect pulled out her gun and shot at the victim.
The victim was listed in stable condition and the juvenile was never injured.
No other information was released.
