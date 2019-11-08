FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The third and final suspect charged in the 2016 death of Franklin County drug counselor Ken Allen was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
20-year old Blake Schindler was convicted months earlier of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and felonious restraint.
"What you had here was three individuals whose addiction drove them to desperation and in fact drove them to kill an old man in the dark of night and that is what happened here," said Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker.
Allen was found dead in his home outside Union, his hands and feet were bound, and a coroner ruled he died of asphyxiation.
Blake Schindler, Timothy Wonnish and Whitney Robins were arrested and originally charged with murder but later the charge was changed to involuntary manslaughter. Allen’s daughter, Kathy Allen, objected and tried but failed to have prosecutor Bob Parks removed from the case.
Wonnish and Robins agreed to a plea deal but it was thrown out by a judge who ruled it was too lenient. The two eventually pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received a sentence of 7 years each. Schindler did not agree to the plea deal.
After Parks retired, Matt Becker was elected prosecuting attorney and Becker chose to charge Schindler with murder, robbery, burglary and felonious restraint. Following Schindler’s sentence of 45 years, his mother, Kim Voelkerding, told News 4 that Schindler wasn’t at Allen’s house on the night of his death and that the family plans to appeal the conviction.
"To the sentencing and to the entire trial, it was a joke,” said Voelkerding.
Kathy Allen wasn’t in the courtroom for the sentencing but attorney and long-time family friend, Michael Benner, spoke on her behalf.
"Kathy would say today nothing will bring her father back but today there has been a little justice served for Ken and the truth and the justice system did persevere in Franklin County," said Benner.
The judge in the case sentenced Schindler to 30 years on the murder charge and 30 years on the first-degree robbery charge but those sentences will run concurrently. He also handed down a 15-year sentence for the first-degree burglary charge and ruled that a 5-year sentence on the felonious restraint charge would run concurrently. In total, the sentence adds up to 45 years.
