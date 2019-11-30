WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Authorities in the Metro East are investigating after a person was found dead Friday afternoon.
Detectives arrived to the 1500 block of North 48th Street around 5 p.m.
The suspect was reportedly seen driving off in the victim's green 1998 Honda Civic.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
