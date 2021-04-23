Police lights siren generic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect ran off after attempting to rob an off-duty police officer in downtown St. Louis early Friday.

According to police, the off-duty St. Louis officer was working secondary at N. 10th Street and Convention Plaza when the incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. The 46-year-old was in plain clothes but wearing an outer ballistic vest with the words “POLICE” on the front. He was also sitting in an unmarked security vehicle.

The armed suspect walked up to the unmarked police vehicle and attempted to open the driver-door. Police said when the suspect saw the ballistic vest he immediately ran to the passenger-side of silver sedan, that was being driven by another subject. The sedan then drove away.

