ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A business employee shot a man who was trying to run from police.
According to police, detectives were investigating a suspect wanted in connection with assault first and property damage from May 25, 2020, unlawful exhibiting of a firearm from June 10, 2020 and property damage from June 22, 2019. The investigation led detectives to the 3600 block of South Broadway, where the suspect was found.
After being located, the suspect ran into a nearby business and forced his way inside. Police said an employee at the unnamed business then shot the suspect once in the shoulder.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No officers were involved in the shooting or injured.
Authorities have not released any other details regarding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
