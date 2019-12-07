ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man escaped from his kidnapper after he was forced to undress and get in the suspect's vehicle on Friday morning in south St. Louis City.
Police said a 37-year-old man went to visit the suspect's mother in the 4600 block of Minnesota around 8 a.m. Friday where police say he was robbed by the suspect. This is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
The victim told police the suspect then forced him to undress and get into the trunk of the suspect's vehicle. The victim eventually escaped.
Police said the suspect fired a shot into the residence before forcing the man to undress.
The suspect is 24 years old.
No other information was released.
