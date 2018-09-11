WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Webster Groves are looking for the suspect who stole a 2015 Ford Taurus from a man who was pumping gas Friday afternoon.

+4 Surveillance photos Surveillance photos of suspected car thief in Webster Groves

The victim was refueling his 2015 Ford Taurus in the 7990 block of Big Bend Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. when a white four-door sedan pulled up alongside him and a man got out. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and pushed him against the gas pump before stealing his car.

The stolen Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate number PE3-B7A, and the vehicle that the suspect was originally in was last seen traveling on South Elm towards Interstate 44.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.