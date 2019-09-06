NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A police pursuit ended in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at Halls Ferry and Jennings Station Road around 1 p.m.
According to Velda City Police Department, the head-on collision involved a suspect they were pursuing and another vehicle.
The suspect and the other driver had minor injuries and refused treatment.
The suspect is in police custody.
Officers were nearby, but were not involved in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.