ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after carjacking a teenager at a north St. Louis gas station overnight.
The 16-year-old told officers he was pumping gas into his parent’s car at the Love’s Travel Stop at 6124 N. Broadway when the suspect approached him and asked if he had any “gas or “guns for sale” around midnight. After telling the man he didn’t, the suspect opened the door and got into the driver’s seat of the car.
The teenager reportedly jumped on top of the suspect and the two began struggling. The teen was punched several times in the head and was bit on his left thigh, according to police.
The victim said the suspect reached into his waist band and told the teen to “get out of the car or I’m going to shoot you.”
After the teen stepped out of the vehicle, the suspect drove out of the parking lot. Shortly afterwards, the stolen car was seen by officers, who then pursued it and arrested the driver.
The victim later positively identified the suspect, police said.
