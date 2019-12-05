ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run and three others are in custody after a car stolen out of north St. Louis County hit a police car in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
According to police, around 1:30 a.m., officers received a call for suspects who appeared to be looking to steal cars near Meramec Bottom Road. Authorities began searching in the Imperial/Barnhart area and spotted the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Highway 141 and Astra Way in Arnold around 2:45 a.m.
Sheriff Dave Marshak said the stolen vehicle was then involved in a pursuit and crashed into a police car. Four suspects ran from the stolen vehicle after the crash. According to Sheriff Marshak, two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody as of 6:30 a.m. The fourth suspect is on the loose and believed to be armed.
According to Sheriff Marshak, a bloodhound picked up the scent of the fourth suspect roadside. The sheriff's department said they believe the suspect was picked up by associates along a nearby road.
No other information regarding the crime, crash or wanted suspect has been released.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the bloodhound picked up the fourth suspect's scent and he was taken into custody roadside. The story has been corrected to state the fourth suspect was not taken into custody at the time his scent was picked up by the dog.
