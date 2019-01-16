ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a police chase through Ferguson Wednesday.
According to police, officers were conducting an investigation at 55 Wayside Drive around noon when the suspects fled in a vehicle.
The vehicle hit a police cruiser as the victims fled, and officers pursued the suspects through Ferguson.
The chase ended near Airport Road and Marguerite, where two of the suspects were taken into police custody.
A third suspect was able to escape the scene and officers are still searching for them.
This is a developing story and News 4 will update with more information as it becomes available.
