ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are trying to track down the person who held up a North City liquor store.
Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, the suspect approached an employee as they were leaving the PX Liquor Store in the 7840 block of North Broadway at closing time.
The suspect reportedly forced the employee back into the store and demanded the employee remove money from the safe.
The suspect then ran off.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
