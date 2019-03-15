ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the suspect who led police on a chase across St. Louis County and North City overnight.
The chase started in Maryland Heights then went onto Interstate 170 and ended in north St. Louis after it briefly crossed state lines into Illinois. Police told News 4 they were chasing the vehicle after reports of several vehicle break-ins.
According to officers, the suspect hit a patrol car in Maryland Heights while trying to get away. The patrol car sustained minor damage.
During the chase, the suspect vehicle lost a tire before hitting another vehicle outside of a bar on North Market Street and Prairie Avenue. The suspect then ran from the vehicle.
No other information has been released.
