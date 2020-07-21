UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a man who reportedly drove a stolen car at officers after hitting multiple parked vehicles Monday night.
Police in University City said they were called to the area of Olive and 81st Street around 9:15 p.m. for a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Chesterfield.
When officers got to the 8080 block of Olive, a man was seen getting into the black, two-door Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT. The driver refused to comply with officers’ demands to exit the vehicle. He then allegedly drove over a concrete curb and through a grassy area, hitting multiple parked vehicles and almost striking an officer.
According to the University City Police Department, when the car got back onto a paved surface it did a complete 360 degree turn and the driver revved up the engine before driving toward an officer. Officers fired multiple shots at the suspect’s car, but the vehicle continued heading westbound on Olive and then onto Interstate 170.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.