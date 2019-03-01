ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after a carjacking and chase in south St. Louis overnight.
A man was reportedly inside a black pickup truck on Gasconade when he was approached by two suspects around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim then got out of the truck and the suspects drove off in it.
Officials said one of the suspects was armed with a gun during the carjacking.
Shortly after a description of the stolen truck was broadcast, an officer spotted the vehicle and a chase began. The chase ended when the truck hit a fence near an alley on Gasconade just west of Pennsylvania.
One suspect was taken into custody. The second suspect ran from the area.
A K9 officer was sent to the area to track the escaped suspect but was unsuccessful.
The suspect taken into custody sustained a minor laceration to the hand. The victim sustained a minor injury while exiting the truck.
A weapon has not been recovered.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.