WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Wildwood bank Tuesday.
Police said the suspect entered the Electro Savings Credit Union at 16500 Manchester Road shortly after 11 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left.
No one was injured during the armed robbery.
St. Louis County police has not released any surveillance photos of the suspect but said they may in the future.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County police or CrimeStoppers.
