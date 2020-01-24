ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the loose after a standoff ended with a man dead and woman injured in Fenton.
Around 5:55 p.m. Thursday, officers from St. Louis County’s West County Precinct were called to the 1800 block of Charity Court. When they arrived, a woman was found shot and taken to the hospital.
About three hours later, police told News 4 they were negotiating with a suspect, but it was unclear if that person was alone in the home.
During the early morning hours Friday, police said a man had been found shot dead inside the home.
After the man was found dead, authorities said there was no longer a standoff at the location and officers were searching for the suspect. The incident is not random because the suspect and victims are known to one another, according to police.
The woman who was shot is expected to survive, police said.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
