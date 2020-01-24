ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the loose after a shooting in Fenton left a man dead and a woman injured.
Around 5:55 p.m. Thursday, officers from St. Louis County’s West County Precinct were called to the 1800 block of Charity Court. When they arrived, a woman was found shot and taken to the hospital.
During the early morning hours Friday, police said a man had been found shot dead inside the home.
While police initially believed the suspect was armed and barricaded inside the home when officers arrived, their overnight investigation led them to conclude the suspect had already left the scene before negotiators spent hours trying to establish communication with a person believed to have been inside the home.
The woman who was shot is expected to survive, police said.
The incident is not random because the suspect and victims are known to one another, according to police.
The suspect being sought by police has only been described as an "adult male."
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
