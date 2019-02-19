BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A carjacking suspect is on the loose after an armed carjacking outside a west St. Louis County restaurant late Monday night.
A vehicle was reportedly carjacked on the parking lot of the West County Uncle Bill’s Pancake House on Manchester Road before 11 p.m.
Officers spotted the stolen four-door silver sedan and ran its plate on Highway 141 near Interstate 44. A short police pursuit ensued and eventually ended at the Motel 6 on West Park Center Drive and Bowles Avenue in Fenton.
When the chase ended, the suspect ran from the area. K-9 officers were in the area searching for the wanted suspect but the search concluded before 5 a.m. with the suspect reportedly not in custody.
This is the second stolen vehicle in the area within 24 hours. Monday morning, a car that was left running at a Ballwin QuikTrip was stolen. Police said a suspect was later arrested in connection with that theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.