BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified a suspect in a double homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Tuesday, authorities announced an at-large warrant for TyJuan Cannon-Scarelli, a family member of one of the victims.
Officers were called to a home on the corner of Oran and Newby Sunday morning after a woman found her 33-year-old sister, Iesha Emery, and Emery's 40-year-old boyfriend, Jerry Cannon, shot dead inside. When Emery didn't show up for work Saturday, her sister went to check on her around 10:30 a.m., police said.
"[She] knocked on the door, there wasn't any answer. No outward sign of any problems and she left," said Sgt. Andy Haarman of the Major Case Squad.
The couple hadn’t been seen or heard from since last weekend, family members said.
The couple did have a surveillance camera installed above the door but there were no signs of forced entry.
Cannon-Scarelli had been staying with the victims at the home, according to police.
Police recovered the victim's car in Chicago, Ill. Police believe Cannon-Scarelli stole the car from the victim's house.
One neighbor, Donnell Paine, said he heard gunshots that night but it wasn't until Sunday morning that he realized it was serious.
"Last night I heard a lot of gunshots but I didn't hear any sirens until this morning," said Paine.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to assist the investigation.
