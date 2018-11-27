ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old male was walking north on DeBaliviere when three suspects approached him and took his clothes Monday afternoon, police said.
The victim told police the suspects pulled up in a Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows in the Skinker/DeBaliviere neighborhood just north of Forest Park.
One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his property, including his clothes.
The victim compiled and then the suspect disrobed and put on the victim’s clothes.
All three suspects returned to the vehicle and left the scene.
The victim was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
