ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect led police on a multi-state chase Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the suspect woke up this morning in Kansas City and realized he had a court appearance in St. Louis. Officers said he did not have a way to get to St. Louis, so he stole a car. Police did not mention where he stole the car.
En route to St. Louis, the suspect, who police have not yet identified, hit two vehicles in Wentzville while he was being pursued by Wentzville police. The driver's of those vehicles were not hurt.
O'Fallon police picked up the pursuit in St. Ann where two St. Ann officers placed spike strips down. The suspect was ultimately caught and taken into custody in Troy, Illinois.
