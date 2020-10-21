TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a man Thursday after an hours-long bi-state police chase following a burglary of a Walgreens and a gardener being carjacked.
The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at a Walgreens store at 102 Vandalia Street in Edwardsville. Police in Maryville stopped the two suspects in a vehicle a short time later and arrested the driver.
As the driver was being arrested, the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away, police say.
He sped away and headed towards Troy, Illinois on Highway 162. He eventually crashed the vehicle and ran from the scene.
Hours later, the man was found at a construction site hiding. He then stole a gardener’s truck with the man still inside near a duplex on Glibbon Boulevard.
The gardener was able to jump out of the truck and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Officers arrested the suspect around 8 a.m. near Delmar Boulevard and Whittier Street in St. Louis City.
