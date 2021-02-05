EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All lanes of I-44 near Six Flags were closed for several hours Friday after a burglary suspect led officers on chase and then shot himself Friday afternoon.
Police tell News 4 they received a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of N. Goodes Mill Road in Washington, Mo. The caller told dispatchers that someone broke into in their detached garage and house. The victim was able to provide officers with a security photo of the suspect's car.
Police say officers later spotted the car in the Red Barn Mobile Home Park before someone nearby spotted a patrol car. That person then jumped into the suspect's car, which then got onto I-44 and headed east, leading officers on a chase.
Near Pacific, officers were able to deflate the car's tires, and as the car slowed down, a deputy pulled alongside the car. Police say he noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at him. The deputy then slowed down and got behind the suspect's car, where he was able to disable it.
The car then came to a stop and a woman who was a passenger got out before she was detained. The driver refused to get out of the car and, after negotiations with officers, shot himself. He was taken to a hospital.
Both directions of I-44 remained closed until after 3:00 p.m. Eastbound lanes are still closed. A News 4 photographer observed that westbound traffic was backed up from the Six Flags exit all the way to Highway 141. There is a long backup of eastbound traffic too.
