Suspect leads officers on chase after shots are fired on Tesson Ferry in South County

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man lead officers on a chase after he fired shots at a woman on the Tesson Ferry Bridge over the Meramec River Friday afternoon.
Police say the shots were fired around noon, the man allegedly assaulted her and fired shots at her. The man then led officers on a chase on I-270, where his tires were spiked. It eventually came to a rest in a grassy area near I-44 and Watson Road.
Officers say the suspect became combative when they tried to arrest him, so they used a K9. He eventually was arrested. Officers say he suffered a dog bite and a self-inflicted injury.
Both the victim and suspect were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
