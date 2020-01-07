ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM in North County Tuesday, police said, and one of the suspects was shot during the crime.
St. Louis County police said that suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The second suspect was able to get away. A description of this suspect was not given.
Police didn't say who fired the shot during the robbery.
The ATM technician did stay at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
The robbery happened in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union at 601 Greenway Chase Drive near New Halls Ferry around 1:40 p.m.
The North County Children's Academy and the credit union share a parking lot. The daycare was on lockdown, according to an employee.
If you have any information on this robbery, you're asked to called the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
