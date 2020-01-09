BISMARCK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was killed and an officer was injured during a Wednesday night shooting in St. Francois County.
Police said officers were called to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in Bismarck, Missouri around 7 p.m. for a report that a woman was being assaulted. The suspect in the case was reportedly armed with a gun.
When officers arrived, they ordered the suspect to drop the gun, at which time he allegedly pointed the gun at an officer. According to police, the officer then fired at the suspect, fatally wounding him.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was released from the hospital later in the night.
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is in accordance with department procedures.
No other information has been released.
Bismarck is located about 75 miles south of St. Louis.
