ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was killed and a man was critically injured in a Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis.
Around 5 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Goodfellow. When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as a suspect, shot multiple times inside the front door of a building. The man was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
At the same time, officers were called to the 5800 block of Goodfellow after a car that was shot crashed. A passenger inside of the car had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
No other details regarding how the two scenes were connected have been released by police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers
