Suspect killed man because he was arguing with ex-girlfriend in Berkeley street, charges allege

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect killed a man after seeing him fighting in a Berkeley street with a woman, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Sharvon Gunn was found fatally shot in the 6800 block of Frostview Lane on Jan. 9. Days later, Kyonee Wade, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Court documents state Gunn’s ex-girlfriend had attended an event with Wade the night of the shooting. When they were driving towards Wade’s home, Gunn reportedly began following them. After Wade was dropped off at home, Gunn allegedly began arguing with the woman at her driver side window. During the argument, the woman reported hearing gunshots.
After the shooting, Wade admitted to killing Gunn because he was fighting with the woman in the street, according to authorities.
Wade is currently in custody. The court ordered him held on no bond.
