ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An officer was injured and a suspect was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, the officer-involved shooting occurred at Goodfellow and Lillian shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
An all points bulletin went out from the Real Time Crime center that a vehicle reported stolen two days ago had been spotted near the intersection, and two officers on patrol responded.
The driver of the car pulled into a service station, and the officer in the passenger seat got out to speak with him.
According to police, the 31-year-old officer was standing between the suspect and the open driver's side door when the suspect put the car in reverse and hit the gas.
The officer was reportedly pinned between the door and the car. The suspect eventually crashed, and during the incident, the officer fired his weapon and hit the man in his chest.
The suspect, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at a St. Louis hospital shortly after.
The officer, a two-year veteran of the force, sustained a "significant" head injury, according to St. Louis Police Chief Hayden. Police tell News 4 the injury is not life threatening.
It is unclear when the officer fired his gun during the incident or how many times he fired. Police are still investigating the vehicle and have gathered video from nearby surveillance cameras.
