Officers are investigating after a suspect was killed in a shootout with police in De Soto

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect involved in a domestic dispute in De Soto was killed during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning. 

Sheriff Dave Marshak with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to the 800 block of Clarke Street for a domestic incident when an altercation ensued between a person and officers. During the exchange, shots were fired and the suspect was killed. No officers were injured, police said. 

No additional information has been released. This is a developing story. 

