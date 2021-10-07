WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A deadly officer-involved shooting took place early Thursday morning in Wentzville.
St. Charles County police are investigating after the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. The agency reports that after officers stopped the suspect’s car, a confrontation took place, during which the suspect pulled a gun on an officer and the officer fired his service weapon, hitting the suspect.
After realizing the suspect had been hit by the gunfire, “officers immediately rendered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived,” said St. Charles County police. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident. The St. Charles County Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is handling the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. Turn on News 4 This Morning for live updates from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.