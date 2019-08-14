ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man jumped from a St. Louis apartment building after a woman was stabbed multiple times overnight.
Officers were called to the Roosevelt Town Apartments in the 700 block of North Euclid in the Fountain Park neighborhood just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, a woman was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Later, police said a man jumped from the sixth floor of the apartment building. He was pronounced dead.
Authorities said the man who jumped from the building was a suspect in the woman's stabbing.
No other information has been released.
