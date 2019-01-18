NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A suspect inside a car shot at another vehicle on the parking lot of Hazelwood East High School Friday afternoon, police said.
Police said the shots were fired around 2:30 p.m., around the time students were dismissed.
The car with the shooter inside left the scene.
Police said they later found the car that was shot at on Hazelwood East's back parking lot.
Police say it was stolen.
