ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was shot after exchanging gunfire with officers in north St. Louis Thursday, police said.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, uniformed officers were in a marked vehicle in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King and Spring when they attempted to stop a vehicle that had expired temporary tags. The suspect vehicle then reportedly sped away.
When the officers said they couldn’t see the vehicle anymore, the Metro Air Support helicopter found the vehicle in the 4100 block of Shreve. The two male officers, ages 31 and 36, went to the area and saw the suspect vehicle parking at the curb.
Police said the suspect was seen exiting the vehicle and walking north on Shreve, at which time the officers attempted to conduct a pedestrian check. When the suspect allegedly began running from officers, he reportedly showed a gun and fired shots towards the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect in the hands, according to police
After being shot around 12:30 p.m., the suspect continued running through an alley in the 4200 block of Shreve. The officers followed the suspect to the 4800 block of Bessie and were able to take him into custody without incident, police said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The suspect vehicle and gun found at the scene were not reported stolen.
According to police, the 31-year-old officer has been on the force for five years and the 36-year-old officer has been with the department for seven years.
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
