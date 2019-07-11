ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in north St. Louis.
Around noon Thursday, two officers located a vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and the officers lost sight of the vehicle, according to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.
A police helicopter was near the area and located the vehicle near the 4100 block of Shreve. The officers located the vehicle where they attempted to stop the vehicle. The 30-year-old suspect ran from the car and fired a shot toward the officers' direction, police said.
The suspect and the officers exchanged gunfire and were led on a foot chase into an alley on Pinrose and Shreve. The suspect was taken into custody on the 4800 block of Bessie.
He suffered non-life threatening injuries to the hand and arm.
The 31-year-old and 35-year-old officers were not injured.
No other information was made immediately available.
